Betting and Gaming Council comms chief named HuffPost UK political editor

Kevin Schofield (pictured) has worked for the BGC since May 2020, and before that was a journalist for more than 25 years. Starting out on local newspapers, he went on to work for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, the Daily Record, The Sun and as editor of PoliticsHome.

His replacement at the BGC, the standards body for the regulated UK betting and gaming industry, has not yet been appointed.

Schofield said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the BGC. The BGC has done some really important work, in particular on promoting safer gambling, but I feel the opportunity to be political editor of HuffPost UK is one I cannot turn down. I'm incredibly excited about the challenge that lies ahead, and wish all of the fantastic team at the BGC the very best for the future."

Brigid Simmonds, chairman of the BGC, said: “Kevin Schofield is a wonderful writer and great journalist. He is a real communicator and like all the very best knows everyone there is to know. He has taught me a great deal and leaves for a very exciting next step in his career. We all wish him well."

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “Kevin Schofield has done a superb job helping to establish the BGC as the new standards body driving change, including on safer gambling, across the regulated industry that supports 119,000 jobs and pays billions in tax.

“I always knew that he was one of the finest journalists of his generation, but it has been a privilege to work with him as he rightly emerged with a reputation as being one of the best communications professionals in the country. He leaves BGC for what is undoubtedly an exciting opportunity and one that befits his immense talent. Kevin and his family remain dear friends, and I wish them all the very best for the future.”

The BGC represents over 90 per cent of retail betting shops, online betting and gaming operators, casinos and bingo operators.