AkzoNobel reviews UK consumer PR and social media agency arrangements

Global paint and chemicals company AkzoNobel is calling a pitch for a UK consumer and social media agency to work across its brands, which include Dulux, PRWeek has learned.

by Sara Nelson / Added 1 hour ago

The pitch is due to take place in November. Jen O’Grady, head of incumbent agency Democracy, told PRWeek: "We are fully participating in the review process alongside our client partners at AkzoNobel."

A spokesperson for AzkoNobel confirmed it was reviewing current agency partners in a process being managed by Booster Consulting. It said the matter was confidential and the company would not provide further comment at time of publication.

Netherlands-based AkzoNobel generated revenue of €2.4bn for the third quarter of 2021, up six per cent on the same period in 2020.

The company initially appointed Manchester-based Democracy in 2018 to handle its UK trade and consumer PR, replacing Mischief, which had been appointed in 2011. Democracy, which also has a London office, was founded in 2008 by O’Grady, previously of PR firms Mason Williams and Brazen PR.

AkzoNobel awarded a global communications contract to MSLGroup in the first half of 2017 following a review of its agency roster that aimed to reduce the number of consultancies on its roster.

