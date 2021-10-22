LV = General Insurance holds PR pitch

The company, which was bought by Allianz and became part of its business in January 2020, is one of the largest personal insurers in the UK with around seven million customers.

Shortlisting for the brief is happening currently, though the company would not comment on the names of any agencies involved. LV = General Insurance has been working with Lansons on a retained basis since January 2019.

Kaidee Horton, head of corporate communications at LV =, told PRWeek: “We have had a very successful relationship with Lansons and delivered some great campaigns together. It’s our standard practice to review our agency relationships every three years to ensure we have the best support possible to help deliver our future plans. We’re currently going through the pitch process and will appoint an agency by the end of the year.”

It comes as the same division announced it has appointed Mindshare as its media planning and buying agency following a competitive pitch process.

The account was previously handled by Initiative UK, which parted company with LV= in July. PRWeek UK’s sister magazine Campaign understands the final battle was between Mindshare and Manning Gottlieb OMD. The account, with an estimated annual media budget of more than £15m, is one of the more coveted insurance brands in the UK market.