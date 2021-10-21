Digital security giant McAfee names Weber Shandwick global consumer AOR

TORONTO: Computer security software company McAfee has selected Weber Shandwick as its AOR leading global consumer communications.

Led by Weber Shandwick SVP of strategy and creative Becca Young, the agency’s team on the account, anchored in Toronto and Dallas, will span locations in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Hotwire was the incumbent agency. It continues to work with McAfee Enterprise following the divestiture of that part of the business to Symphony Technology Group, according to a McAfee spokesperson.

Weber Shandwick will work closely with McAfee’s team, headed by Judith Bitterli, SVP of consumer marketing. She said via email that the team is redefining the organization as a pure-play consumer brand and the global consumer communications strategy will convey the brand’s security focus on people, not just devices.

“The focus in the coming months will be to elevate awareness of our suite of offerings among our target consumers, particularly ahead of the holiday season, and to continue to communicate our purpose to make life safe online and enjoyable for everyone,” said Bitterli.

In shifting communications to consumers, she said that McAfee chose Weber Shandwick due to its international network and track record in consumer brand marketing, communications and storytelling abilities on a global scale.

“From a media perspective, the team will be targeting mostly consumer and mainstream press, but will continue to closely collaborate with trade and tech media,” an agency spokesperson said.

The agency plans to leverage its media relations experience, corporate reputation capabilities and data-driven intelligence to promote McAfee’s brand.

In Q2 2021, McAfee reported net revenue of $467 million, which represented a year-over-year 22% increase, and net income of $108 million.

Weber posted strong double-digit growth in Q3, according to Andy Polansky, CEO of Weber parent network Dxtra. The firm’s revenue dipped 4% last year to $831 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.