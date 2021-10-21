Resources

Up next:

Ray Kerins joins Next Security Group as CEO

Ray Kerins joins Next Security Group as CEO

Digital security giant McAfee names Weber Shandwick global consumer AOR

Digital security giant McAfee names Weber Shandwick global consumer AOR

IPG PR firms see double-digit revenue growth in Q3

IPG PR firms see double-digit revenue growth in Q3

Get vaxxed or get out: Employee demand is spurring agency vaccine mandates

Get vaxxed or get out: Employee demand is spurring agency vaccine mandates

Communicating for equity: A look back and forward

Communicating for equity: A look back and forward

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter users think Facebook should rebrand to Assbook or Facepalm. What do you think?

Emplifi rolls out Voice of Customer features

Emplifi rolls out Voice of Customer features

Porter Novelli’s Sean Smith to lead comms at the Recording Academy

Porter Novelli’s Sean Smith to lead comms at the Recording Academy

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Inside Dunkin’s effort to bring joy to pediatric patients

Inside Dunkin’s effort to bring joy to pediatric patients