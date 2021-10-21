Blog

Twitter users think Facebook should rebrand to Assbook or Facepalm. What do you think?

In the coming weeks, the social network plans to change its name.

Added 13 minutes ago

Image via Getty Images
Image via Getty Images

Facebook is planning to rebrand its company name to a moniker that will "reflect its focus on building the metaverse," according to The Verge. 

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly planning to discuss the rebranding at the company's annual Connect conference next week. The refresh follows weeks of damning media stories citing internal Facebook documents and whistleblower testimony on Capitol Hill.

Twitter users weren’t shy to suggest some new names for the company. Two names in particular, Assbook and Facepalm, were trending on Twitter Wednesday.

What do you think the new name should be?

