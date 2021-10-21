Emplifi rolls out Voice of Customer features

COLUMBUS, OH: Customer experience platform Emplifi has expanded its offering to improve marketing, sales and customer service capabilities.

Its new feature is an artificial-intelligence-powered component to its Voice of Customer offering and includes Decision AI and updated, pre-packaged survey frameworks. The features will enable marketing, digital, product, ecommerce and social media teams to more easily determine the effectiveness of and gain insights into planned campaigns, as well as identify product trends.

Decision AI analyzes survey responses. The information, easily accessible via a dashboard, allows brands to gain real-time data about customer expectations and perceptions and respond accordingly in a timely manner. This, in turn, can create opportunities to better optimize the online shopping journey, improve the customer experience and drive measurable outcomes for brands.

Emplifi VoC is available within the Emplifi United CX Cloud. The company works with more than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Co. and McDonald’s.

Empify, the rebranded company that emerged from Astute’s acquisition of Socialbakers, acquired live-streaming video platform Go Instore last month. Domino’s recently began partnering with Emplifi to support its customer engagement on social media and increase call center efficiency.