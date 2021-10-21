Peroni hires UK PR agency

Splendid has been briefed to help increase the reputation and consumption of Peroni amongst UK beer drinkers, and deliver creative activations to support its global sponsorships - these include the Aston Martin Formula One team for Peroni Libera 0.0%.

Peroni was named the UK’s biggest-selling super-premium beer brand in the March 2021 CGA Pub report, and Splendid said it will work with the team on a longer-term comms strategy to cement the Italian brand’s position at the top of the category. Creative activations will focus on the core Peroni product and its alcohol-free variant Peroni Libera 0.0%.

Jonathan Norman, global brands director at Asahi UK, said: “Splendid demonstrated a great understanding of the Peroni Nastro Azzurro brand and audiences, and showcased real energy for delivering impactful comms to more consumers through PR. It’s a big year for us and we believe we have the right strategic and creative partner to deliver on our ambitions.”

Alec Samways, CEO at Splendid Communications, said: “Working with a brand as iconic as Peroni Nastro Azzurro is a dream for any agency, and we consider it a real honour to have been chosen as its strategic and creative partner in the UK. It’s an incredibly exciting time for Peroni and we have some great plans in store for the brand over the next year that we know will deliver both consumer engagement and commercial success.”