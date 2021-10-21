Portland's Martin Sheehan departs for new Trainline role

In his new role as Trainline's chief corporate affairs officer, Martin Sheehan (pictured) is responsible for the FTSE 250-listed group's government affairs, industry relations and comms in all its key markets across Europe. He joins the executive team and reports directly to chief executive Jody Ford.

Sheehan joins from Portland, where he had worked for 13 years, as international managing director and latterly senior advisor. He was formerly head of strategic communications at 10 Downing Street and advised former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Trainline sells travel tickets across 45 countries and has more than 90m visits a month to its platforms.

Ford said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Martin to Trainline and to our exec team. Martin brings with him impressive experience in the world of corporate affairs, and I know he’s going to ensure our industry and government partners, across the UK and the Continent, continue to feel supported by Trainline as we work together to get more people onto trains and out of cars and planes.”

Sheehan said: “I’m delighted to join Trainline as it builds the world’s number-one rail platform. This is a great British tech success and the opportunity to help our customers choose digitally first, greener travel is an exciting one."

A Portland partner said: "Martin is a great guy, he's had a long career at Portland and he's been a great mentor to so many people. We wish him all the best."

The appointment follows the recent trend of major corporations creating new, expanded corporate affairs and comms director roles that incorporate different specialisms. PRWeek looked at the trend in its In-house Elites series earlier this month.