Tangerine Communications appoints joint CEOs

Sam Gregory and Mary Harding joined Tangerine Communications 10 years ago, building a client roster that includes Specsavers, PPG and Pizza Hut restaurants. The duo, who were previously managing directors, will now lead the agency as it embarks on a phase of expansion and investment.

Their promotions make Gregory and Harding the first chief executives of the company, while founder Sandy Lindsay remains chair.

Founded in 2002, Manchester-based Tangerine has been majority employee-owned since 2017 via the creation of an Employee Ownership Trust. The agency said it recently surpassed the £5m turnover mark.

Gregory said: “Entrepreneurial spirit has always sat at our heart, but over the last 18 months we’ve seen this quality come to the fore. We have continued to innovate what we do and how we do it, staying agile and adapting to emerging market opportunities. This, coupled with the sheer tenacity of our people, has seen us grow significantly – strategically guiding our clients’ communications through uncharted territory.”

Harding said: “Sam and I have always shared a vision for where we want to take the business. We’re not risk-averse and like to invest in our people and offer to stay at the cutting edge and deliver award-winning work. This has been a major factor in our ongoing success, together with our strong culture and values, and ethos of only working with like-minded clients.

“Next year is a key milestone for us. The business will be 20 years old, over 100 people and five years into employee ownership. We feel in a very strong position to embark on this next phase of growth and are very excited about where it will take us.”