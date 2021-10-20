Aaron Sherinian moves from Philip Morris International to Deseret Management

SALT LAKE CITY: Deseret Management Corporation has hired Aaron Sherinian as SVP of global reach, a newly created role.

Sherinian joined the company on Wednesday, reporting to CEO Keith McMullin. He will split his time between his home in Washington, DC, the company’s global headquarters in Salt Lake City and locations where Deseret is establishing projects nationwide and globally.

Deseret Management is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It oversees life insurance, hospitality and media businesses including Deseret Digital Media, Deseret News, KSL Television & Radio and Deseret Book.

“This role is a chance to bring together parts of the community that don't automatically come to mind when people think of innovation and public relations,” Sherinian said via email. “But the reality is that faith communities and media communities serve the same people and these are people who are seeking out trusted voices right now. Trusted voices matter in an era like this.”

Sherinian has worked at tobacco company Philip Morris International since 2018 as VP of global communications transformation. He said that his replacement at PMI has not been named.

Philip Morris International wants half its turnover to come from non-smoking products as it transforms into a “healthcare and wellness company” with executive pay tied to its new mission to “unsmoke the world” by phasing out cigarettes. In Q3, Philip Morris reported quarterly net revenue of $8.1 billion, up 9.1% from the prior year’s $7.4 billion.

“I am so grateful to PMI's leadership for the opportunity to help create global communications change at scale with them,” said Sherinian. “It was a phenomenal opportunity for which I will always be grateful. I learned so much thanks to the #Unsmoke opportunity that is helping break new ground for positive change.”

Sherinian has also led comms for the Aga Khan Development Network, which brings together development agencies, institutions and programs focused on the poorest parts of Asia and Africa.

Before that, he worked for the United Nations Foundation, serving as chief communications and marketing officer. Sherinian was also MD of public affairs at the Millennium Challenge and was a Foreign Service officer in the State Department.

Sherinian was recognized with an honorable mention at the 2017 PRWeek Awards U.S. for Outstanding In-House Professional.