Rosie Labs expands to Tel Aviv

REE Automotive hires Caroline Hutcheson as first global comms leader

Brunswick names Jeanmarie McFadden, Jonathan Doorley as New York office co-heads

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

Cary Kwok

BerlinRosen hires Cary Kwok to lead gaming, digital entertainment and lifestyle tech practice

Former Twitter comms head Brandon Borrman joins Alchemy

Eric Chemi

Bospar hires CNBC's Eric Chemi as SVP of broadcast strategies

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Mobile Premier League brings on Finn Partners as it expands into US

