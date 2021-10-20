News

WWE hires Greg Domino as VP of communications

Domino brings experience from Showtime, HBO, MLB and DAZN.

by Betsy Kim

WWE has hired Greg Domino as VP of communications.
WWE has hired Greg Domino as VP of communications.

STAMFORD, CT: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has hired Greg Domino as VP of communications. 

Domino started at the media and entertainment company on Monday and is based in its Stamford, Connecticut, headquarters. He reports to Chris Legentil, SVP and head of global comms, who joined the network in April.

In this newly created position, as a media relations specialist, Domino is focusing on developing communications strategies supporting business priorities.  

WWE’s programming is available in more than 900 million households worldwide, in 28 languages, on television, and pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s expansion into new lines of revenue has generated a greater demand for content, requiring additional support in the comms department, said Legentil.

Domino comes to the company from Showtime Networks, where he was the director of communications. Showtime confirmed that a search is underway for his replacement.

Previously, he worked as the director of comms at DAZN for two years, with Legentil serving as the SVP of global comms. Domino also spent over eight years handling publicity and media relations for HBO and doing PR for Major League Baseball.

With a broad digital reach, WWE’s audience is diverse, 40% female and intergenerational. Its social media platforms have more than 1 billion followers. The company’s accomplishments resulted in its winning the PRWeek 2021 Global Award for the Global Brand category.

In Q2 2021, WWE reported year-over-year revenue increase of 19% to $265.6 million. That was primarily due to an increase in media revenue driven by the increased monetization of content and, to a lesser extent, an increase in live event revenue, stemming from ticket sales from WrestleMania, the first ticketed live event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Q1 2020. Q2 2021 net income was $29.2 million, a decrease of 33% from the prior year.

