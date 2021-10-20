News

Barilla is offering homemade meals to college students

The Home Away from Home Kitchen campaign aims to help homesick students transition to school.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 2 hours ago

Going to college and spending the first weeks away from home can be difficult, and homesick college students especially miss mom's or dad’s home-cooked meals.

Barilla wants to help with that. For National Pasta Month, the pasta brand is offering college students in Madison, Wisconsin, a free, customized meal kit that reminds them of home. Students can choose from lasagna, rigatoni, carbonara, spaghetti and meatballs or macaroni and cheese, and customize the order to make it the recipe from home. Barilla will deliver the finished meals to their doorsteps.

Graduate, undergraduate and higher-level students attending college in Madison are eligible to apply for a kit. 

The insight behind Barilla’s “home away from home kitchen” campaign came from a study that found more than half (55%) of college students said homemade meals were one of the top three things they missed most from home, second behind family (77%). 

“There was a clear connection that gave us the pathway to help college students feel that love and care from home through pasta,” said Melissa Tendick, VP of marketing at Barilla Americas, in an email.

The campaign is an extension of the company’s global brand platform called Barilla. A Sign of Love, launched in April. The platform positions pasta as a way to communicate difficult emotional statements, such as "I love you," "I missed you," or "sorry, it's my fault.” 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

