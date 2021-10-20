Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

SACRAMENTO, CA: Creator management platform Grin has closed a $110 million series B funding round.

With this most recent investment, Grin, which is used by brands to optimize and scale creator management, is valued at $910 million.

The funding round was led by Lone Pine Capital and included participation from technology investment firm Bond, as well as content creators like fashion designer Danielle Bernstein, fitness influencer Devon Levesque and band The Chainsmokers. The injection of cash will be used to expand Grin’s executive team and move into international markets including the U.K. and Australia.

Grin’s platform is used by direct-to-consumer brands that need a way to more easily engage and create partnerships with creators, running the gamut from influencers and celebrities to athletes, affiliates and traditional content creators. The platform also includes finance and communications tools.

Bond partner Jay Simons has joined Grin as a board observer. A board member of software developer HubSpot, he has served as president of software development company Atlassian.

Grin counts direct-to-consumer brands such as Skims, Warby Parker, Allbirds and Mejuri among its users.