Crown Paints hires PR agency

Big Partnership's Manchester team will lead on the Crown Paints account and is tasked with growing the Lancashire-based brand’s presence among the architect and design community, as well as supporting its trade brands for professional painters and decorators.

Big board director Rob McCann said: “Crown is a brilliant brand and one the whole team was really excited about working on. It’s a fascinating business with some really exciting ambitions, so we can’t wait to take some of our ideas and make them a reality.

“Our team worked incredibly hard to deliver a great pitch and it’s always nice to see that result in a win.”

Katie McLean, Crown Paints marketing director, said: “As well as a great pitch, the Big team showed real enthusiasm for working with us and really understood our industry and what we’re trying to achieve.

“We loved that Big had put so much effort into their research and interpretation of the brief, and clearly went above and beyond to provide a really impressive pitch with some great ideas.”

In May, Crown appointed Creative Race in a separate contract to lead the new retail strategy and store design for the brand.

Glasgow-based Big hired Rob McCann last month as the agency plans to ramp up its investment in northern England.

Big opened its Manchester office in 2016. It was initially led by Sarah Lawless, who left the agency last year. In the intervening period, the office has been overseen by the agency's board in Glasgow.

The agency's total workforce is 95 – up from 66 at the end of 2020, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies report. It is one of the UK's biggest agencies based outside London, and has three offices in Scotland in addition to the Manchester hub.

It generated revenue of £7.8m in 2020, a decline of 21 per cent on 2019, according to the Top 150 table. The firm announced a series of senior promotions in May this year.