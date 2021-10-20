Stonehaven targets ESG services with acquisition

Founded in 2014 by Peter Lyburn, a former associate of Sir Lynton Crosby, on its website Stonehaven describes itself as “using the ESG agenda as a new front line in business performance and regulation”.

In a post on LinkedIn, the consultancy said: “We are pleased to announce our acquisition of the international #sustainability advisory firm Robertsbridge.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to helping clients operate successfully in the context of rapidly shifting policy and regulatory frameworks, and customer and campaigning pressure.”

Robertsbridge advises businesses “as they accelerate their transition to sustainability, circularity and social justice and face the twin challenges of decarbonisation and halting the degradation of nature”.

In an announcement on LinkedIn, Robertsbridge said: “We're excited to be entering a new phase in our journey by joining forces with Stonehaven.

“Through this partnership, we’re uniquely placed to help clients tackle the growing challenges that lie ahead, from net zero to the biodiversity crisis.”

PRWeek contacted Stonehaven and Robertsbridge but neither had responded at the time of publication.