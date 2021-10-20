Fast-growing 'pre-exercise' energy drink C4 hires PR agency for UK launch

The C4 brand grew 166 per cent in the US over the past year, achieving ninth overall position within the category. It is supported by US stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart as a brand ambassador.

The brand is set to launch a new flavour collaboration with the confectionery brand Starburst.

Following a competitive pitch, Prohibition's brief is to create content and arrange influencer activity, alongside both organic and paid social strategies, promoting C4's global brand messages “Energy for all” and “Ignite your fire”.

Andy Hughes, UK marketing specialist at Nutrabolt, said: “We have exciting and ambitious growth plans for C4 in the UK following on from the brand’s huge success in the US in recent years. We were looking for an agency that really understood what we were looking to achieve and one that was we able to meet the challenging brief we have set for the next 12 months.

“Prohibition fit the bill perfectly. From the get-go the team understood exactly what we were looking to achieve – not only from a strategic point of view, but also creatively and visually. We have been delighted with the initial campaigns we have worked on with the team and are looking forward to some exciting campaigns throughout 2022.”

Vicki Murphy, head of creative at Prohibition, said: “Launching the C4 brand from scratch across UK social channels is a huge challenge, but one we are delighted to be involved in. There’s such potential for this brand in the UK and we have some really exciting plans for the next 12 months – working with inspirational athletes and entrepreneurs, and collaborating to position C4 as the challenger brand in the UK for pre-workout and energy drinks.”