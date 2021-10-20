MSL hired for Japanese ecommerce site’s UK expansion

MSL UK's appointment, which follows a competitive pitch, means it will oversee all UK media and influencer relations, brand awareness and product launches as ecommerce site Makuake prepares for its first launch outside Japan.

Established in 2013 as a crowdfunding platform, Makuake features more than 15,000 new Japanese lifestyle products and services from a variety of sectors, from household goods to fragrances, entertainment, art, cooking tools and more. The platform boasts a quarterly 10m unique users with a repeat purchase rate of over 70 per cent.

Jo Grierson, managing director of MSL UK, said: “We fell in love with the values that Makuake stands for and knew immediately there is nothing like this experience for shoppers in the UK. We’re committed to being a part of its global expansion and can’t wait for consumers to discover Makuake’s one-of-a-kind products. Makuake isn’t just about shopping, it’s a lifestyle and one that has already been adopted by a 1.7-plus million-strong community in Japan.”

Makuake chief executive Ryotaro Nakayama said: “We’ve wanted to expand our user base outside Japan for a while and the UK was our number-one destination. We knew we needed a hands-on, globally connected agency and were won over by MSL’s passion for our products, and ability to show detailed thinking with big ideas and ambition. They will be crucial in helping us to connect with new consumers and their local insight will help us launch in the UK in the best way possible.”