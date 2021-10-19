News

Omnicom PR revenue up 10.5% in Q3

The holding company’s PR firms outperformed its healthcare and advertising sectors in terms of percentage revenue growth in the period.

by Frank Washkuch / Added 3 hours ago

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group's PR firms delivered a 10.5% organic increase in revenue in Q3 to $359.4 million compared with the same period of last year.

The PR segment's organic growth outpaced all non-CRM groups at Omnicom in the quarter. Advertising revenue increased by 8.6% to $1.8 billion and healthcare revenue increased by 6.6% to $322.8 million in the quarter. CRM precision marketing revenue increased by 24.3% to $309.4 million; CRM commerce was up 18% to $231.3 million and CRM execution and support revenue improved by 8.3% to $258.8 million.

Omnicom's PR agencies within the Omnicom Public Relations Group include Ketchum, FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications.

By region, organic growth in the U.S. (7.7% to $1.7 billion) lagged behind the U.K. (11.4% to $383.3 million), European markets (14.9% to $641 million), Asia-Pacific (19.6% to $458.3 million), Latin America (15.9% to $72.5 million), the Middle East and Africa (24.3% to $58.1 million) and other North American markets (20.2% to $116.6 million).

As a whole, the holding company posted $3.4 billion in revenue in the period, an organic revenue increase of 11.5% from the year prior, while net income of $355.6 million was up 13.5% on the year prior.

