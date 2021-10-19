The PR Week: 10.20.2021: Josh Garrett, Redwood Climate Communications

This week on the podcast, PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and reporter Aleda Stam are joined by Josh Garrett, cofounder and CEO of Redwood Climate Communications.

Podcast topics:

- Garrett talks about the origins of his firm, Redwood Climate Communications, which Garrett created to serve clients in the “climate tech” sector, working with clients communicating on major climate-related issues, emerging technology in the climate tech sector, breaking through the “doom and gloom” of environmental news and more;

- Recounting the life and extensive legacy of public relations pioneer David Finn, who passed away on October 18 at 100;

- Medtronic’s promotion of Amy Jo Meyer to the newly created role of VP of corporate communications;

- Edelman’s announcement that vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be a condition of employment at the world’s largest-by-revenue PR firm;

- Starbucks’ hiring of A.J. Jones to the newly created role of SVP of global communications and public affairs.