Audio

The PR Week: 10.20.2021: Josh Garrett, Redwood Climate Communications

Garrett talks about the origins of Redwood Climate Communications, emerging technology in the climate sector, breaking through the “doom and gloom” of environmental news and more.

by Frank Washkuch and Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

The PR Week: 10.20.2021: Josh Garrett, Redwood Climate Communications

This week on the podcast, PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and reporter Aleda Stam are joined by Josh Garrett, cofounder and CEO of Redwood Climate Communications.

Podcast topics:

- Garrett talks about the origins of his firm, Redwood Climate Communications, which Garrett created to serve clients in the “climate tech” sector, working with clients communicating on major climate-related issues, emerging technology in the climate tech sector, breaking through the “doom and gloom” of environmental news and more;

- Recounting the life and extensive legacy of public relations pioneer David Finn, who passed away on October 18 at 100;

- Medtronic’s promotion of Amy Jo Meyer to the newly created role of VP of corporate communications;

- Edelman’s announcement that vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be a condition of employment at the world’s largest-by-revenue PR firm;

- Starbucks’ hiring of A.J. Jones to the newly created role of SVP of global communications and public affairs.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The PR Week: 10.20.2021: Josh Garrett, Redwood Climate Communications

The PR Week: 10.20.2021: Josh Garrett, Redwood Climate Communications

Omnicom PR revenue up 10.5% in Q3

Omnicom PR revenue up 10.5% in Q3

David Finn's children reminisce on their father's legacy

David Finn's children reminisce on their father's legacy

EmblemHealth calls on healthcare PR to educate consumers on value-based care

EmblemHealth calls on healthcare PR to educate consumers on value-based care

Snap launches a studio to help brands use AR

Snap launches a studio to help brands use AR

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to address our role in driving consumption’

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to address our role in driving consumption’

David Finn remembered as PR legend with integrity, indomitable spirit

David Finn remembered as PR legend with integrity, indomitable spirit

Dubner plans to take his “much-postponed” 25th anniversary sabbatical.

Russell Dubner to leave Edelman after 28 years

Procter & Gamble increased marketing spend by 30%

Procter & Gamble increased marketing spend by 30%

News Direct partners with content company Broadry

News Direct partners with content company Broadry