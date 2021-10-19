Russell Dubner to leave Edelman after 28 years

NEW YORK: Russell Dubner, Edelman’s global vice chairman and chair of the new Edelman Trust Institute, is exiting the agency in December.

Dubner plans to take his “much-postponed” 25th anniversary sabbatical. His first move is to earn his Judo black belt and then take a vacation in Argentina with his family. He would not share plans for his next career move, but just said to “stay tuned for more” in 2022.

In an internal memo, Dubner thanked his colleagues and clients at Edelman.

“I’m proud to leave Edelman in a strong position, ahead of the curve and leading the market,” Dubner wrote in the memo. “With an amazing group of co-conspirators, I’ve been fortunate to have had a hand in building a singular company where people push and rally to support one another — where the best ideas win and curiosity and optimism reign supreme.”

He also shared his appreciation for Edelman CEO Richard Edelman and the agency’s global president and COO Matt Harrington.

“We are grateful for everything [Dubner] has done for the firm and our clients over the last 28 years,” an Edelman spokesperson told PRWeek via email. “His contributions over that time have contributed greatly to our evolution. We will name a new chair of the Edelman Trust Institute and head of our sector-specialist agencies in the coming weeks.”

Dubner has worked in various roles at Edelman since he joined the firm in 1992. He has been in his latest position since April, leading corporate development and managing the firm’s mergers and acquisitions and venture investments, alliances and partnerships. He reports to global CEO Richard Edelman.

Dubner’s appointment was meant to put the firm back on offense after a tough 2020 in a pandemic economy that only started to turn around in Q4 2020, said Edelman. The world’s largest PR firm by revenue posted a revenue decline of 5.7% last year to $840 million, not including the effect of currency fluctuations.

Edelman’s Trust Institute launched on May 1 as a center for the firm’s continued study of trust and a learning lab for building trust between companies, institutions, brands and people. The firm produces the highly regarded Trust Barometer series of research reports.

Previously, Dubner was CEO of Edelman’s U.S. operations. In April, Lisa Osborne Ross succeeded him in that role. She was previously COO and led Edelman's Washington, DC, office as president.

Dan Webber took over as president of Edelman’s DC office in February.