‘Very confident’ global PR industry poised for return of international travel

That’s according to new research published by the PRCA and the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO).

Close to 170 CEOs, directors and department heads took part in the latest PRCA and ICCO quarterly confidence tracker, which assesses market confidence in public relations around the world.

Conducted by Question & Retain, the study demonstrates a strong appetite for the resumption of international travel, with just under a third, (29 per cent) of senior professionals planning international travel for business within the next three months.

Strong levels of confidence amongst PR and communications leaders are also revealed in the study, with more than eight out of ten (84 per cent) respondents describing themselves as “confident” or “very confident” of the future of their organisation. The same study carried out in October 2020 revealed 64 per cent felt that way. In April 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, the figure was 38 per cent.

PRCA director general and ICCO chief executive Francis Ingham said: “Confidence across every global region is high. Many of our members have fared exceptionally well - new businesses is being driven by a growing demand for a diverse range of retained and project-based communication services. It’s also very encouraging to see so many of our members expecting to travel again in the near future.”