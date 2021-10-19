News Direct partners with content company Broadry

NORWALK, CT: News and content distribution service News Direct has partnered with content services company Broadry.

The two companies are teaming up to launch a story syndication product called NewsBoost. The platform will enable PR pros to turn news releases into articles ready to be published, the companies said in a statement.

Users will also have access to News Direct’s distribution services, which can increase the reach of their announcements, boosting impressions and brand awareness. Users will also receive reporting on articles’ pickup.

The aim of the partnership is to help PR pros secure earned media in instances where it might otherwise be difficult and gain coverage in an increasingly crowded market.

The partnership is the latest in a series of business moves by News Direct. The company recently launched a feature called SimpliFi to make the earnings release process easier for investor relations professionals.

This summer it also joined the OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory in its news dissemination section and partnered with satellite media and distribution company DS Simon.