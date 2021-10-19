Global tech distributor Westcon-Comstor appoints PR agency for EMEA brief

CCgroup's remit is to deliver an integrated PR and AR programme with a focus on establishing the reputation of US-based Westcon-Comstor, which has generated revenue of $2.6bn so far this year, as a leading technology distributor in the EMEA region. The brief will involve engaging with influencers alongside social media events and awards.

Paul Cunningham, chief marketing officer at Westcon-Comstor, which was founded 30 years ago, said: “Technology distribution as a market sector continues to evolve in the face of accelerating digital transformation and the changing nature of vendor, channel partner and business customer relationships.

“Our ability to build and sustain relevance in this evolving marketplace depends on clearly articulating the very real and unique value we create for our partners through our market-leading vendor portfolio and our focus on innovation, resilience and sustainability.

“CCgroup was the natural partner to translate our unique capabilities into deeper awareness and engagement with the media and analyst community. The team’s solid experience with the IT channel and deep relationships with influencers in this space is already paying dividends. We look forward to continuing this strategic partnership with CCgroup as they join and support us on our growth journey.”

Katie de Cozar, head of enterprise technology at CCgroup, said: “Distribution plays a crucial role in supplying technology to today’s enterprises, it’s the cornerstone of the entire channel industry. Westcon-Comstor is one of the most exciting players in this market, with a wealth of experience, it is a privilege to help tell the Westcon-Comstor story and work closely with the team to carve out a path for future growth."

CCgroup takes over the account after a competitive pitch. Simon Corbett, chief executive of incumbent agency Jargon PR, said: "We worked with Westcon Comstor for just under two years. It was a pleasure working with the team and we wish them all the best for the future."