PR agency hired for Jammie Dodgers and Maryland Cookies brands

The agency, which specialises in creative comms for FMCG brands, will be responsible for launching major activations throughout 2022.

Frank previously worked on the brands.

Kate Needham, marketing director at Burton’s Biscuits, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Finn to further scale our comms activity throughout 2022. They perfectly understood our ambition for these two iconic brands and clearly demonstrated an intuitive understanding of the brands’ differing personalities. Finn’s creativity and ambition for the brands mirrored ours exactly, and we were blown away by their disruptive PR ideas from the offset.

“Plans to shake up the biscuit category are well underway and we couldn’t be more excited."

Finn founder Rich Rawlins said: “Winning the opportunity to work on two of the biggest biscuit brands in the UK is a huge honour for us. We’ll be implementing a range of creative activations to really make it matter for Jammie Dodgers and Maryland Cookies - we can’t wait for the nation to share our excitement."

Burton’s employs c.2,000 people in the UK and generated sales of more than £275m during the last 12 months. Its other brands include Wagon Wheels and Lyons Biscuits.

Finn, based in Leeds, employs 40 people.