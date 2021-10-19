Pagefield lands FTSE 100 defence client with public affairs brief

Meggitt, which uses FTI Consulting as its retained financial PR adviser, has tasked Pagefield with providing strategic counsel and public affairs support during a potential acquisition by the Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Meggitt supplies a range of products and services to the aerospace, defence and energy sectors, for use on planes such as the Airbus A320 and F35.

Pagefield partner Rebecca Lury will lead the work, alongside the agency’s founder, Mark Gallagher.

Infrastructure clients

The account win is a boost for Pagefield’s industrial comms offer and is part of a “substantial expansion of its operations in infrastructure and defence, with a number of new clients”, the agency said.

In addition to Meggitt, Pagefield has won work with telecoms infrastructure investment firm AP Wireless. This will be led by Pagefield partner Joshua Lambkin, again working with Gallagher. The agency will provide strategic counsel and lead a ‘Protect & Connect’ campaign across Westminster that aims to ensure that small land and property owners who lease land to telecoms companies receive a fair deal.

Pagefield has also entered a long-term strategic partnership with maritime tech firm Subsea Craft.

The agency will provide senior-level political and comms advice as part of the firm’s business development strategy. The agency will also provide support on brand and profile-raising as Subsea aims to become a key exporter of defence and security technology globally. Pagefield partner David Leslie will lead on the Subsea partnership, alongside Oliver Foster, the agency’s chief executive.

Foster commented: “Pagefield prides itself on being an all-round communications agency with capabilities that cover every sector of the economy. The addition of these recent clients – and the breadth of work they have hired us to deliver – underlines that, and we’re thrilled to have been selected to partner with all of them.”

The new clients add to an existing roster of industrial infrastructure clients such as global logistics company, Leidos, HS1 and Hitachi Rail.

