Allison+Partners makes three senior healthcare appointments

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners has named three senior leaders to posts focused on healthcare.

The firm named Jamie Rismiller EVP, based in its Washington, DC, office. She has worked at the agency for almost a decade and has conducted integrated communications programs for the company’s b-to-b and consumer technology clients, including genetic testing, diagnostics, venture capital and healthcare companies, the agency said in a statement. Rismiller will serve as senior lead for the agency’s health technology portfolio and several new clients.

“With the influx in demand from health tech companies and her experience in health tech over her time here at Allison+Partners, we saw a natural opportunity for her to lead a portfolio for the health practice,” said Michelle Webb, MD and North America health practice lead.

The firm recently brought on four healthcare clients: Nordic Consulting, biotechnology company Perspectum, Talis Biomedical and automation company Veda.

Gabriela Duran, a DC-based SVP, joined the agency after several years at Real Chemistry. She will oversee the firm’s growth efforts across diagnostics, devices and biotech.

Duran spent 12 years in strategic healthcare communications for biopharma clients across corporate and product initiatives, including data and regulatory milestones, thought leadership, advocacy relations, integrated marketing, clinical research and patient ambassador programs, Allison said in a statement.

“[Duran’s] background is super strong in biotech and pharma, both on the corporate side and product communications, so I think that was one of the biggest opportunities for us, really getting into the pharma and biotech space,” said Webb, who joined Allison this year after serving as SVP of corporate health at BCW.

Sarah Natoli, a Boston-based VP of health strategy, joined Allison from Revive, a Weber Shandwick subsidiary. She has more than a decade of experience in agency and in-house roles in the health tech space.

Her experience in marketing for healthcare clients will strengthen Allison’s integrated comms, content creation and healthcare storytelling capabilities in North America, the firm said in a statement.

“She really is our storyteller-in-chief for the practice. She is kind of a utility player who we deploy across a number of accounts and has a really strong marketing background, content development, [and is] a great writer,” Webb said. All three appointments took place last month.

In addition to the new hires, Allison is preparing to conduct research about mental health and technology for healthcare consumers and businesses, Webb said.

“The conversation about mental health has drastically opened up over the past year and a half, for obvious reasons, but with it comes a lot of questions about access, and if you are a technology company, what kind of access can you provide to mental health benefits, mental health coping tools, whether it’s an app or a [business-to-business] platform for employees, so trying to dig a little deeper on those trends for next year,” she explained.

Stagwell-owned Allison saw a 5% dip in revenue last year to $68.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.