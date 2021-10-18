Groove raises $45 million in series B funding

SAN FRANCISCO: Sales engagement platform Groove has raised $45 million in series B funding.

Viking Global Investors led the latest round of funding. Existing investors, including Capital One Ventures, Level Equity, Quest Venture Partners and Uncork Capital also participated in the round.

With this injection of cash, Groove plans to expand international operations and focus on enterprise. The company said it has grown enterprise annual recurring revenue 114% in the past year.

Groove was built natively for Salesforce, suited to meet the needs of relationship-based sellers to integrate the productivity benefits of workflow automation with insights gleaned from revenue operations software, Groove said in a statement.

The company has also expanded its capabilities in the last 12 months, including revenue intelligence that has auto-contact capture, a real-time opportunity and pipeline-management system and enhanced ROI reporting. Groove also promises strict adherence to enterprise security and compliance.

Groove has more than 70,000 users, including from companies such as Uber, Google, BBVA, Atlassian and Capital One.