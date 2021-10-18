News

PRWeek UK Awards 2021: Winners revealed

Engine MHP + Mischief were the big winners with five awards at the prestigious PRWeek UK Awards 2021 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Park Lane, London on 20 October.

by Andrew McCorkell / Added 3 hours ago

The PRWeek UK Awards 2021.
The PRWeek UK Awards have once more celebrated the best campaigns, consultancies and teams of the past 12 months.

Taylor Herring picked up four awards, and there were two apiece for The Romans, Hope&Glory and Golin.

PRWeek would like to thank our esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsors – MSL, Markettiers, Censuswide, PA Media, Taylor Herring, Vuelio, Cision and On Air – and, of course, all of the entrants.

Below is the full list of categories. Click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category:

PRWeek UK Hall of Fame

B2B Campaign

Best Agency Outside London (Headquarters outside M25)

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Best Integrated Campaign

Best International Campaign

Best PR Event

Best use of a small budget (Under £30,000)

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign

Best Use of Content

Best Use of Creativity

Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation

City & Corporate Communications

Diversity & Inclusion Champion

Financial Services

Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer

In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)

In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)

Internal Communications and Employee Engagement

Issues and Reputation Management

Large Consultancy of the Year

Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport

Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion

Marketing Communications: Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media

Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality

Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

New Consultancy of the Year

Not-for-Profit

Public Affairs

Public Sector

Small Consultancy of the Year (UK fees less than £5m)

Specialist Consultancy of the Year

Technology

The Best Purpose Campaign

Young Game Changer of the Year

