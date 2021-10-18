PRWeek UK Awards 2021: Winners revealed

The PRWeek UK Awards have once more celebrated the best campaigns, consultancies and teams of the past 12 months.
Taylor Herring picked up four awards, and there were two apiece for The Romans, Hope&Glory and Golin.
PRWeek would like to thank our esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsors – MSL, Markettiers, Censuswide, PA Media, Taylor Herring, Vuelio, Cision and On Air – and, of course, all of the entrants.
Below is the full list of categories. Click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category:
Best Agency Outside London (Headquarters outside M25)
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Best use of a small budget (Under £30,000)
Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign
Best Use of Planning, Strategy and Evaluation
City & Corporate Communications
Diversity & Inclusion Champion
Healthcare: Ethical & OTC Consumer
In-house Team of the Year (Private Sector)
In-house Team of the Year (Public/Third Sector)
Internal Communications and Employee Engagement
Issues and Reputation Management
Marketing Communications: Automotive and Transport
Marketing Communications: FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion
Marketing Communications: Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media
Marketing Communications: Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle and Hospitality
Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year
Small Consultancy of the Year (UK fees less than £5m)
Specialist Consultancy of the Year