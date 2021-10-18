One Green Bean London hires senior travel and tourism trio

Sarah Longbottom joins One Green Bean London in the role of business director, to lead a satellite team of six based in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where she will be based. The team handles the global PR remit for Qatar Tourism as the country prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 and position itself as one of the Middle East’s top holiday destinations.

Longbottom has more than 20 years of experience, including a decade spent as a journalist and editor for travel publications Travel Weekly and TTG, after which she held senior roles in several specialist travel and aviation agencies. She has worked with clients including the Jamaica Tourist Board, Cessna Aircraft, South African Tourism, IHG and London City Airport.

Prior to joining One Green Bean, she spent five years worked in consultancy and campaigns in both Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Sarah Barnett also joins the agency in the role of business director and will be based in the UK to lead the European remit for Qatar Tourism and the UK remit for Visit Jersey. She has promoted a wide range of destinations throughout her career, including the US, Japan, Tahiti, Slovenia, Western Australia, Montenegro and Morocco.

Barnett worked in-house as the communications director for Brand USA and prior to that regional PR manager for Tourism Australia for six years. Her transport experience includes dealings with Air Malta and Sri Lankan Airlines.

Grace Verdon has joined the agency as a senior account manager. Her tourism and transport experience includes Visit California, Aspen Snowmass and Lufthansa Group.

One Green Bean London, which is part of Havas Worldwide, has travel, tourism and transport clients including Qatar Tourism, Visit Jersey, Hotels.com, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays. The agency has also delivered projects for Eurostar, Heathrow Airport and Heathrow Express.

Kat Thomas, One Green Bean founder and global executive creative director, said: “2022 will be a huge year for travel and we’re thrilled to be investing in deeper category expertise just as destinations, airlines, hotel groups and more are motivated to increase market share, as people catch up on travel domestically and overseas.”