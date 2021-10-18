Bolt hires UK and Ireland corporate comms lead after €600m funding round

The appointment of James Midmer (pictured) comes as ride-hailing brand Bolt looks to launch further services including e-scooters, food delivery and car-sharing.

Headquartered in Estonia, Bolt was founded in 2013 by chief executive Markus Villig when he was then 19. It now works with 75m customers in more than 45 countries.

Bolt recently closed a €600m funding round led by new investors Sequoia, Tekne and Ghisallo, as well as existing investors G Squared, D1 Capital and Naya.

Midmer joins from Engine MHP where, as a director in the capital markets division, he has spent the past two years advising clients including Coinbase, HelloFresh and Pentland Group.

He was previously head of comms at Flutter Entertainment, the FTSE 100 sports betting operator formed from the 2016 merger of Paddy Power and Betfair Group, where he ran financial, corporate and internal communications. He had held the same role at Betfair.

Midmer said: “I’m really excited to be joining the team at Bolt and supporting its push to redefine the future of transport across the UK and Ireland, and globally. The brand has gained very strong traction and is only just getting started on the range of services it can provide in both markets. I’m a keen customer and excited to help tell the story.”

Tom Tuxworth, head of UK&I policy at Bolt, said: “James has a strong track record of helping businesses articulate the benefits they bring to customers and helping them tell that story engagingly across a range of channels. He shares our vision for the marketplace and we’re delighted that he has chosen to join our fast-growing UK team as we develop our offering in the market.”