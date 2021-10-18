Movers & Shakers: The Hoffman Agency, Kaizzen, and more

The Hoffman Agency is #BuySingLit's PR, media and creative agency partner. The agency will be strategising and overseeing #BuySingLit's rebranding from a two-weekend campaign to a year-long programme, including branding, creative guidelines, marketing activations and counsel on media placement. As part of the remit, the agency will be responsible for furthering the cause of celebrating stories from Singapore; advocating homegrown book publishers, retailers, and literary non-profits to encourage more people to discover and embrace Singapore's literature.

Indian PR agency Kaizzen has been awarded the PR mandate by Allana. The mandate encompasses strategic communications support to the consumer products division of Allana Group, covering corporate reputation management and brand visibility for all its consumer products across media platforms.

Manisha Seewal (pictured above) has been named CMO of Gumtree, CarsGuide and Autotrader in Australia. She was previously CEO of classifieds-marketplace site Jualo.com and Group CMO of automotive marketplace Carro, which acquired Jualo.com in 2019. She will move from Jakarta to Sydney for the new role. Earlier in her career she held marketing roles with Tokio Marine Insurance, Zurich Insurance, Aviva, HSBC Insurance and Great Eastern Life.

Ogilvy China has appointed Angel Chen to the new role of chief growth officer. This is her second stint at Ogilvy, having been appointed as CEO of CRM and digital agency OgilvyOne back in 2012. Since then, she has gone on to found Glocal School, an education business offering discovery trips and immersion courses for Chinese children around the globe and She most recently was a partner at a local education multi-channel network company. Chen will be based out of Beijing and be responsible for business and product development, service innovation and platform partnerships. She will report to Chris Reitermann, chief executive officer for Ogilvy Asia and Greater China.