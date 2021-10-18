Pioneer DJ hires agency for European PR

Hired by Pioneer DJ to manage four European markets – UK, Spain, France and Germany – DawBell’s brief is to target a more diverse and Gen-Z audience with product PR, influencer activity and event support.

The agency's focus is on the consumer range of Pioneer DJ equipment – and specifically the DDJ-200, DDJ-400, FLX6 and CUE1 headphones, aimed at beginners and hobby DJs.

Steve Briandt, marketing executive at Pioneer DJ EMEA, said: “The whole team at Pioneer DJ is excited to have partnered with DawBell. We’ve already enjoyed some fantastic results from their work with us, and we can’t wait to see how they can help our brand grow and inspire more people to try DJing and get involved in the world of electronic music.”

Kevin Callus, brands associate director at DawBell, said: “Pioneer DJ has built a reputation as a leading culture brand that is furnished with a rich heritage – and is perfectly positioned to inspire a new generation of DJs. Given our experience and expertise working within the music, entertainment and tech industries, we believe our offering presents any consumer brand with an unrivalled proposition that ultimately supports business goals and delivers beyond coverage results. We look forward to working with Pioneer DJ and helping to achieve the objectives with real measurable results.”

Having already kicked off the campaign, DawBell is set to continue its strategy into 2022, with early projects including a European-wide TikTok influencer campaign and an exclusive product launch with premium streetwear brand Off-White.