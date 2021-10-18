Mike Ashley is a mug, Marmite kiss, Succession soccer takeover - Campaigns roundup

Paddy Power, ‘Goodbye Mug’

Irish bookie Paddy Power bid farewell to former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley via the medium of a four-metre high Sports Direct mug unveiled outside St James’ Park. Emblazoned with the simple message ‘Goodbye Mug’ the stunt marked the end of Ashley's tumultuous 14-year reign. PR agency Ready10 was behind the campaign.

Virgin Media O2, ‘Volt’

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint campaign since the two firms’ £31bn merger earlier this year. Volt represents a commitment to give customers the best of both worlds - faster broadband speeds, double mobile data and more value via a creative campaign by VCCP London.

NSPCC, 'Letter from Santa'

The NSPCC’s annual fundraiser Letter from Santa returns for its milestone 20th year, aiming to drive donations for the charity during the winter season. Available online for a suggested donation, the campaign encourages supporters to order a personalised letter from Santa for the little ones in their life.

The Glenlivet, MTV Cribs episode

Comedian Iain Stirling collaborates with The Glenlivet to release a new episode of the hit show MTV Cribs, with a tour of the newly-refurbished Visitor Experience in Speyside, Scotland. Available to watch on MTV and The Glenlivet social media channels, this dream playground for adults features an interactive barley field and details the distillation process and legacy of the single malt.

Wayfair & HomeToGo, ‘Wildwood Spa’

Wayfair has partnered with holiday rentals marketplace HomeToGo to launch staycation haven Wildwood Spa. The luxury space by Ravendere Retreats is located in north Devon, styled and furnished by Wayfair and available to book via HomeToGo.

Burberry, ‘Open Spaces’

Burberry has unveiled a new campaign celebrating the luxury outerwear brand as the world continues to open up once more. Created by chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci and Megaforce, it is set in the countryside and encourages customers to re-embrace the outdoors and explore new spaces.

Colgate, #PoutFree

Ketchum and Colgate have launched a new campaign to give consumers back their confidence as lockdown restrictions are lifted. Featuring photographer Alex Cameron, model/ body confidence activist Charli Howard and makeup artist Ruby Hammer, #PoutFree Portraits aim to empower participants to ditch the pout and smile for the cameras.

NOW, partnership with Hearts FC

Streaming service NOW has launched a football partnership with Hearts FC inspired by the HBO show Succession. Limited-edition shirts inspired by the show were unveiled at Hearts’ Tynecastle Park stadium celebrating Roman Roy’s fictional takeover of the team.

Unlimint, ‘Not all technologies’

Global fintech Unlimint has released a series of humorous animated videos comparing traditional technologies with fintech and demonstrating how the firm can help companies reap the rewards of the present and prepare for the future.

Camden Town Brewery, ‘Marmite Kiss’

Camden Town Brewery is relaunching the iconic 'Marmite Kiss' TV advert from 2001, with a fresh new look. The remake, created by Draftline, AB InBev’s in-house creative agency, has been designed to highlight the love/hate flavour of its new beer, bringing the advert into the modern day with the limited-edition Marmite Ale.

Kraken Rum, ‘Dread & Breakfast’

Kraken Rum is launching the first hotel in the world that proudly boasts the guarantee of a terrible, disturbed night of sleep for every guest staying over the Halloween period.

Vilnius, 'Christmas in Vilnius: Amazing, Wherever You Think It Is'

Vilnius City, the capital of Lithuania, and Go Vilnius, its official tourism agency, have collaborated on a marketing campaign to increase its visibility. The campaign plays on its so-called obscurity among more frequented destinations, to highlight it as a Christmas visit.

Ladbrokes, ‘Ladbrokes Amplify’

Ladbrokes has launched a series of live music experiences for football fans across the country, supporting local talents and venues since the lifting of lockdown. It will kick off with a performance by Red Rum Club - themselves fans of Liverpool FC - at Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club on 25 October, with highlights streamed across Ladbrokes’ social media channels. Tickets are exclusive to Ladbrokes customers.

Giffgaff, ‘An Urgent Call’

Giffgaff has teamed up with Black Dog Films and Like Minded Individuals, working with creative agency Don’t Panic, to highlight the growing problem of e-waste and to get more people to recycle or refurbish their old phones.