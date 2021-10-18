Pitch Update: Meggitt, Jammie Dodgers, Likewize, C4, Crown Paints, Youth Music and more

FTSE 100-listed aerospace engineering group Meggitt has appointed Pagefield to handle a public affairs brief.

Red Havas has been appointed the PR agency for tech protection and support Likewize (formerly Brightstar). The agency, which led Likewize’s recent rebrand, will work across its key markets of north America, EMEA, Australia and New Zealand.

Burton’s Biscuits has hired PR agency Finn as consumer PR lead for the firm's Jammie Dodgers and Maryland Cookies brands.

MSL UK has been appointed PR agency for Makuake, a Japanese e-commerce site, to support its first attempts at expansion into the region.

Leeds-based agency Prohibition PR has won a major new pitch with US sports nutrition giant Nutrabolt to support the UK launch of C4, which is claimed to be America's fastest-growing pre-exercise energy drink brand.

Ready10 has been appointed by Youth Music, a national charity investing in music-making projects for young people, to drive awareness of its work and its annual awards ceremony.

Westcon-Comstor, the specialist technology distribution firm operating in more than 70 countries, has appointed b2b technology PR agency CCgroup for an integrated public and analyst relations programme across EMEA.

Jargon PR has been appointed by Seedtag to generate awareness of the firm’s contextual advertising products across the UK and US. Seedtag provides contextual AI technology based on machine learning algorithms, billed as a non-invasive alternative to cookies.

Untapped AI has appointed CommsCo to lead its PR strategy and build an “end of employee surveys” campaign platform. The client's personalised data insights aim to create a “real view” of employee engagement and sentiment, designed to help organisations tackle change from the bottom up.

London-based music, entertainment and tech comms specialist DawBell has been appointed as the retained agency for the consumer division of Pioneer DJ.

Big Partnership has been appointed the PR agency for paintings and coatings brand Crown Paints.

The Communication Group has been appointed to handle PR for Balmond Studio Sri Lanka, an international and research-led practice of architects, designers and artists. The agency is tasked with raising the profile of the studio and showcasing its work in sustainable conservation tourism.