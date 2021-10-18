Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy, Conservative Party, Bolt, One Green Bean, Trainline and more

The Conservative Party has appointed Alex Wild, the former research director of the TaxPayers' Alliance, as its director of comms, PRWeek has learned.

Ogilvy PR has continued to make changes to its senior UK team, with the promotion of Jane Fearnley and Toby Conlon to newly-created roles of head of consumer PR and head of corporate PR respectively.

Trainline, the online rail and coach booking and information platform, has hired former Portland international managing director Martin Sheehan to the new role of chief corporate affairs officer.

Public affairs veteran Ian Wright, a former CIPR president and ex-corporate relations director at Diageo, has been appointed vice-chair and non-executive director of Hume Brophy, PRWeek has learned.

Mobility app Bolt has appointed James Midmer from Engine MHP as its corporate communications lead in the UK and Ireland.

NJI, the public policy-focused US creative agency, has opened a London office led by Matthew Houlsby, a former UK diplomat and press secretary to then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Tangerine Communications has appointed joint chief executives as the agency’s staff headcount approaches 100. Sam Gregory and Mary Harding joined Tangerine Communications 10 years ago.

The Fourth Angel, the consultancy launched by 3 Monkeys founder Angie Moxham, has hired Susan Cole from Storm Communications to lead its consumer and brand team.

One Green Bean London has recruited three new senior members to its team to bolster its expertise in travel, tourism and transport.

Wilful, the agency focused on tech innovation and sustainability that has been born out of the new merger of Cherish and Gong Communications, has announced a series of senior appointments.

Element Materials Technology has appointed Lee Andrews as group director, corporate affairs and ESG. Andrews was formerly vice president, north America corporate affairs, for Mars Inc.

Leeds-based agency Ilk has made four new additions across its digital, PR and paid media teams. Craig Wymer joins as a senior web developer, with Owen Cookman appointed junior web developer. Emma Lingwood joins as part of the firm’s expanding paid media offering and Amber Collins has been hired as a PR and social media executive.

Global digital marketing agency Search Laboratory has hired new recruits for its Leeds, New York and Texas offices. In Leeds, Alice Lamstaes joins as head of digital PR, alongside digital PR specialist Rachel Humprheys. Meanwhile, head of client services Laci Wiggins has moved from the New York office to the Austin, Texas site, alongside new hires Luke Warrington (content specialist), Iman Jamoussi (digital account manager), Dave Novotny (paid media specialist), and Jack Gardner (paid search associate).