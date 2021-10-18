Teneo launches Restructuring business in APAC

Teneo has launched its Restructuring arm in APAC. The Value+ service, which is part of the firm's global Restructuring business, will focus on delivering performance improvement, value creation, investment, and as-a-service solutions to private capital investors and company executives.

Josh Lewsey will serve as CEO of Value+ in APAC. He will focus on organisational performance and works with investors and executives to optimise performance and quantify opportunities through the lens of both financial and longer-term value creation. Prior to joining Teneo, Lewsey was a strategy and transactions Partner at EY-Parthenon. He has 20 years of experience working across financial and professional services within advisory and capital markets and as an operating executive.

Meanwhile, Anthony Vasey will be COO. He has over 20 years of experience advising private equity firms, funds and corporates on public and private mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capital raisings, financing and restructuring, and insolvency mandates. He also advises companies and boards of directors on governance structures and risk advisory matters. He advises across the entire investment lifecycle and has particular expertise in the financial services, consumer and natural resources sectors. Prior to joining Teneo, Vasey was an M&A and corporate finance lawyer.

Daniel Butters, CEO of Restructuring, said: "The addition of both Josh and Anthony build on our existing Teneo Value+ offering (formerly Performance Improvement) led by Pete Callas and Sandy Duncan in the UK. I am thrilled to welcome Josh, Anthony and the team to Teneo and excited about the ways in which their expertise will enhance the services we offer to our clients."

Lewsey and Vasey will expand the team in the region with senior hires in the coming months, and will work closely with Teneo's existing operations in APAC.