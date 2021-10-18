Case study: How Mars Wrigley used Twitch to reach gamers

In Australia, Mars Wrigley’s 5 Gum brand was looking to reach under 25-year-olds as they are the biggest chewers of gum. But the brand found that they are increasingly hard to reach through traditional media channels. Armed with the insight that chewing gum actually helps people to focus, 5 Gum partnered with Twitch to help bring their ‘life happens in 5’ identity to life through gaming.

The goal was to speak to gamers about the brand, its brand values, and benefits, while creating authentic and meaningful connections with viewers during the clutch moments that 5 Gum wants to own in gaming.

Execution

5 Gum partnered with Twitch to launch Team Clutch, a group of up-and-coming Australian streamers. The streamers came together for three live squad streams, tackling popular games like Fortnite, while taking on bespoke challenges that created ‘clutch’ moments for their fans.

Twitch inducted five Twitch streamers to become part of Team Clutch: /AussieAntics, /soleKEFS, /GeekGG, /PaladinAmber, and /PlayitShady. The team streamed using Twitch’s Squad Stream function, what is claimed to be the first time that an APAC brand activation utilised this feature. This feature enables fans to watch all of the streamers on a team via one screen, and also enables switching between the different streamers so that viewers can experience different angles of the action. Fans of the Team Clutch streamers were able to support the streamers, while also chatting with the other streamers’ communities—an experience akin to 5 Gum having its own esports team that viewers could watch.

In addition to these three broadcasts, 5 Gum amplified reach using video ads on Twitch’s homepage carousel, homepage headliner, and display ads.

Results

Through the activations, Team Clutch’s streams generated 481k minutes watched on the 5 Gum-sponsored stream, equivalent to a year’s worth of engagement. The three Team Clutch streams totalled 158k views, reaching 117k viewers, and generating 11k chat messages.

At the time of the stream, Team Clutch was also the most-viewed stream in Australia, the #1 stream in total minutes watched in Australia, and the stream with the #1 highest reach in Australia.