Agencies: tell us about your environment policies for PRWeek COP26 project

With COP26 fast approaching, PRWeek UK is asking PR firms about how they have invested in comms about the environment; about ethical issues associated with the topic; and what steps they are taking to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Agency bosses can be quoted on the issues on prweek.com and discuss what actions they have taken. It's an opportunity to be seen as a leading player – and a thought leader – in this crucial area.

Click here to access the questionnaire.

The deadline for completion is 5pm on Wednesday 3 November. The responses will form the basis of an in-depth feature in November, as part of PRWeek's The Knowledge offer.