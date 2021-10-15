News

Warning: Brands can’t stop themselves from joining the red flag trend

It got old in a hurry.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 2 hours ago

Warning: Brands can’t stop themselves from joining the red flag trend

There are a lot of things in life that trigger warning bells in people’s minds. No shortage at all, actually, judging by Twitter.

In case your internet has been down all week, here’s the deal: people on Twitter have been calling out things they consider red flags, followed by — you guessed it — respective red flag emojis. The context for red flags can include everything from questionable behavior in relationships to sources asking journalists to read copy in advance.

Right on cue, brands started chiming in with red flags of their own. 

Popsicle

Ritz Crackers

NYPD 19th Precinct 

NZXT

Twitter marketing

Burger King 

1-800-Contacts

Kimpton

But the trend isn’t landing well with everyone. Some people are fed up with all the red flags on their feeds. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Starbucks recruits Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ A.J. Jones to lead global comms

Starbucks recruits Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ A.J. Jones to lead global comms

Convicts PSA aims to ‘take away the shame’ from suicide

Convicts PSA aims to ‘take away the shame’ from suicide

Warning: Brands can’t stop themselves from joining the red flag trend

Warning: Brands can’t stop themselves from joining the red flag trend

NFTs for a cause: The Listen Charity to auction original work for underprivileged children

NFTs for a cause: The Listen Charity to auction original work for underprivileged children

Arthur Sadoun interview: growing again, talent, pitches and BBH shake-up

Arthur Sadoun interview: growing again, talent, pitches and BBH shake-up

CMOs lag behind other leaders in heading digital transformation projects: Forrester

CMOs lag behind other leaders in heading digital transformation projects: Forrester

Edelman makes COVID-19 vaccination ‘a condition of employment’

Edelman makes COVID-19 vaccination ‘a condition of employment’

23andMe wants you to get screened for health information

23andMe wants you to get screened for health information

This morning's news to know

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Fragrance Foundation selects Finn Partners to lead DEI strategy and comms

Fragrance Foundation selects Finn Partners to lead DEI strategy and comms