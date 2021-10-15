Warning: Brands can’t stop themselves from joining the red flag trend

There are a lot of things in life that trigger warning bells in people’s minds. No shortage at all, actually, judging by Twitter.

In case your internet has been down all week, here’s the deal: people on Twitter have been calling out things they consider red flags, followed by — you guessed it — respective red flag emojis. The context for red flags can include everything from questionable behavior in relationships to sources asking journalists to read copy in advance.

“Can we see a copy of the story before it goes live?” ���������������������������������������������������������������������������� — kim-EEK!-o �� (@KimekoM) October 14, 2021

Y’all missed the biggest red flag IMO �������������������������������������������������������������� pic.twitter.com/He9ZVPfTkY — MOH nuh LEE shuh (@MoanaLisha) October 14, 2021

“ apple juice taste better than orange juice “ �������������������������������������������������������������������������� — kendal �� (@kencoolin) October 12, 2021

Right on cue, brands started chiming in with red flags of their own.

Popsicle

When they say Popsicles are only for kids �������� — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) October 12, 2021

Ritz Crackers

*Leaves two crackers left in the sleeve* ���������������������������������������������������������������������� — RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) October 12, 2021

NYPD 19th Precinct

“Hi, we’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty”

���������������������������������������������������� — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) October 14, 2021

NZXT

“I’m OK at 60 FPS” ������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������ — NZXT (@NZXT) October 13, 2021

Twitter marketing

"Does our brand really need a Twitter strategy" ���������������������� ���������������� �� �������������������������������������������������� — Twitter Marketing (@TwitterMktg) October 12, 2021

Burger King

when the friend group is thinking about getting something other than Burger King ���������������������������������� — Burger King (@BurgerKing) October 13, 2021

1-800-Contacts

“I sleep with my contacts in.” �������������������������������������������������������������������� — 1-800 Contacts (@1800CONTACTS) October 12, 2021

Kimpton

"Charges pet fees" ���������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������������� — Kimpton (@Kimpton) October 13, 2021

But the trend isn’t landing well with everyone. Some people are fed up with all the red flags on their feeds.

muted the red flag emoji bc that shit getting annoying af now�� — aly�� (@alyxsistexass) October 13, 2021