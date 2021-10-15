Edelman makes COVID-19 vaccination ‘a condition of employment’

NEW YORK: Edelman is mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for its employees.

The agency, the world’s largest by revenue, cited the Biden administration’s executive order requiring vaccination for companies with more than 100 employees and for federal contractors.

"As of December 8, vaccination against COVID-19 will become a condition of employment," an Edelman spokesperson said.

The agency said it will consider requests for accommodations based on disability, sincerely held religious beliefs or exceptions required under applicable law.

Edelman's offices are open to employees who wish to work on-site. The agency is transitioning from mostly remote work to a "hybrid approach" before the new year, an agency spokesperson said.

The mandate applies to all DJE Holdings agencies, including Zeno Group, United Entertainment Group and food-focused specialist Edible.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to deliver its final proposal on the federal vaccine mandate to the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday night. Once implemented, the mandate is expected to affect more than 130,000 businesses across the country, or about two-thirds of the private sector workforce.

Edelman delayed its return to the office in August, citing concerns about high transmission rates due to the Delta variant, for its more than 5,000 staffers.

Major marketing services holding companies have also mandated proof of vaccination or regular testing as a condition for returning to the office. Despite initially planning to have employees back in the office after Labor Day, MSL parent Publicis Groupe pushed back any decisions about its return to office to Q4. Omnicom Group, parent of Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli, has required vaccination for returning to the workplace, and Weber Shandwick and Golin parent Interpublic Group said in August that it is mandating proof of vaccination or regular testing in order for staffers to work in offices again.

Vivendi-owned Havas is requiring all U.S. employees to be back in the office on a hybrid model as of November 1. It will also require proof of vaccination for employees to enter U.S. offices. More than 95% of Havas’ organization is vaccinated, the holding company said.

Edelman posted $840 million in revenue last year, a 6% drop from 2019, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.