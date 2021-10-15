The Fourth Angel hires consumer and brand lead

At Storm, Susan Cole (pictured) led the agency's lifestyle, food and drink division. She previously spent four-and-a-half years at Ketchum.

Cole has worked with big clients such as Mars UK, Philips Consumer Lifestyle, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Laurent-Perrier Champagne and Burts Chips, plus challenger brands including Black Sheep Coffee, Nakd and Bottlegreen.

Her appointment at The Fourth Angel follows that of former broadcast journalist Robert Nisbet, who joined in the summer to oversee the agency's corporate, storytelling and newsroom offerings.

Managing director Sarah Perry said: “The Fourth Angel continues to attract some fantastic brands looking for strategic, creative, brand-centric and commercially astute campaigns. Susan’s impressive track record adds additional senior talent to our growing, diverse and best-in-class multidisciplinary team."

Cole said: "I am thrilled to have joined The Fourth Angel during an exciting period of growth. The agency's emphasis on combining intelligent PR with a commercial approach really appealed to me and there is a clear richness of talent and passion within the team. I'm looking forward to delivering high-impact campaigns to support the business and leading their portfolio of market-leading consumer brands."

The Fourth Angel has also promoted Sedem Ama to group account director of its wellness division.

The agency's workforce currently numbers 16 and it generates annual fee income of about £2m.

Moxham formed the agency in early 2018 after leaving 3 Monkeys Zeno, the UK agency launched in 2016 from the merger of 3 Monkeys and Edelman consultancy Zeno.