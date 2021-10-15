Ogilvy names first UK head of consumer PR and head of corporate PR

It follows the recent appointment of Charlie Coney from Golin as creative & strategy officer and the elevation of Nicola Dodd to UK managing director.

Fearnley has been at Ogilvy PR since 2015, most recently as managing partner, working for Google and TJX Brands across EMEA. She was previously a partner at Bell Pottinger and board director at Resonate, and over her career has worked with major brands including Puma, Bacardi, PlayStation and Tesco.

Conlon joined Ogilvy two years ago from Archetype, where he was UK corporate leader. He previously worked at Edelman and Porter Novelli. At Ogilvy, Toby leads international reputation work for the likes of Tata Consultancy Services, CFA and Inmarsat. The agency said he has grown a team of corporate specialists who work closely with data, behavioural science, b2b marketing, and sustainability experts.

Dodd said: “I’ve loved worked with Jane and Toby for the last two years. They are experienced, inclusive, and collaborative leaders with a modern view of PR and a drive to create award-winning impactful work for our clients.

“We have ambitious plans for 2022 and are building teams across corporate and consumer that combine earned first creative excellence with influencer marketing, behavioural science and data to deliver clever, creative campaigns. Jane and Toby are natural choices for these pivotal roles.”

Other recent appointments at the WPP agency have included senior creatives Lucy Baker and Sara McAlpine, who joined from The Romans and Elle magazine respectively.