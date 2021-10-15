PLMR announces second acquisition in seven days

PLMR said it's part of a strategic plan to strengthen the firm's regional network and the services offered to clients. Last Friday, the agency announced the acquisition of Midlands-based Advent Communications.

Ipswich-based Genesis employs 21 PR and digital marketing professionals. Founded by Penny and Charles Arbuthnot in 1996, its clients include Skills Training UK, OFTEC, County Broadband, MoreLife, S&P UK and Zoological Society of East Anglia. The agency generated just under £1m in revenue in 2020, and was featured in the 'Bubbling Under' table for the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies project.

The agency will be rebranded PLMR Genesis and be headed by PLMR East of England director Simon Darby. The Arbuthnots will stay on as senior advisors.

In a statement, PLMR said the acquisition is "a recognition of the vital importance of the East of England region as an area of strategic growth for the agency and a reflection of the area as a key economic driver for the UK". PLMR’s East of England office already works with clients including the UK Innovation Corridor, The Adecco Group, Dexcom and the National Office of Animal Health.

The addition of Genesis takes PLMR's total headcount to 87.

Kevin Craig, chief executive of PLMR, said: “This latest acquisition is a further key step forward as we advance our strategy for client-focused growth. Having a market-leading presence in our core regions coupled with a strong presence in London is at the heart of delivering excellent services for our clients and taps us into the dynamic growth taking place around the country.

“We have known and admired Genesis for many years and are delighted now to be able to work with the team. Just as with the announcement we made last week about the Midlands this new relationship is wonderful news for our clients and staff. And there will be much more to come.”

Penny Arbuthnot said: “It was essential for us that any buyer of Genesis would share our values and be a fit with the Genesis services and sector expertise and we have found all of this with PLMR. The synergy has been clear from the outset and we are excited by the progressive approach, expertise and additional resources which bring new opportunities for clients and the team.”