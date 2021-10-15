Former Mars corporate affairs VP joins global materials testing firm Element

Andrews was formerly vice president, north America corporate affairs, for Mars Inc, where he spent 25 years leading teams across the region and Europe in communications and sustainability, marketing, sales procurement and supply chain.

He will join Element’s operating board, identifying opportunities to expand the corporate brand and leading a broad, cross-functional ESG agenda.

Element is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services in advanced industrial supply chains. The firm aims to support customers through complex regulatory approvals and into production, ensuring their products are safe and sustainable.

Writing about his appointment on LinkedIn, Andrews said: “Very excited to join the Element Materials Technology team. A business with a track record of transformation and growth, operating in 200 sites across 30 countries around the world. A business with a growing and diverse team of nearly 7,000 brilliant minds, all working to make the world safer and more sustainable. My kind of business.”

Jo Wetz, CEO at Element, said: “I am excited to welcome Lee to Element. He brings both functional and commercial experience gained across businesses and brands around the world. He will help us to accelerate our growth as a purpose-driven business, bringing energy and even more focus to our ESG agenda.”

Andrews’ appointment to the Operating Board follows the arrival last month of Andrew Jordan as the new chief digital and technology officer for the group.