PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: B2B Campaign

Winner – 'Getting the world travelling safely again', Golin for Collinson

As the travel industry came to a pandemic-induced standstill, Collinson had a solution: airport testing for COVID-19. Golin was tasked with establishing the firm, hitherto unknown outside of the travel industry, as a key player and leading authority on testing in national conversations. The ultimate dream was a relationship with London Heathrow.

Golin crafted the ‘Get the world travelling safely’ brand platform, establishing a two-pronged approach to making that happen: a media relations programme to extol the virtues of testing, and a public affairs campaign lobbying the Government on the back of public demand and scientific support for testing.

A letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, asking to work together on airport testing and bring an end to long quarantines, was sent to national and trade press outlets, securing blanket national coverage. The momentum was maintained through thought leadership and industry-wide appeals, leading to Collinson landing contracts with Heathrow and five more UK airports and airlines including Virgin Atlantic and British Airways. Collinson and Golin’s eye then turned to international markets, again gaining traction with international media, leading to contracts with Singapore Airlines, Air Canada and Scoot.

After months of further petitioning and press work, the UK Government launched its ‘Test to Release’ programme in November 2020, acknowledging the importance of travel testing to reduce quarantine time. Collinson was the first (and at time of entry submission, only) accredited supplier of airport-based testing on the Government’s provider list. The firm is now recognised as a leader in the travel recovery space and has forged strong relationships with industry leaders and government.

The judges said

A fantastic campaign including public affairs, PR and media relations, making effective use of expertise to target activity, creating amazing business outcomes solving a real problem.

Highly Commended – 'The "Tube Tube": the first 360° face shield for nervous commuters', Ready10 for Plastock

Retail supplier Plastock started making protective screens when the pandemic hit, and tasked Ready10 with generating interest. The agency conceived and launched the ‘Tube Tube’, a 360° protective plastic shield for commuters. The media loved it and in three days it sold out, requiring Plastock to quadruple its staff numbers to cope with demand.

Shortlisted

'Deskless not Voiceless' by Harvard for Workplace from Facebook

'Future Seascapes' by The Romans for Lloyd's Register

'Work Together, Anywhere' by Brands2Life for Ricoh Europe

'Zeronomics: Financing the transition to a net-zero world' by Man Bites Dog for Standard Chartered