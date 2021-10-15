PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Small Consultancy of the Year (UK fees less than £5m)

Winner – Taylor Herring

Taylor Herring says that the work it produced in 2020 ranks among the best in its history.

The agency's year-long campaign for easyJet is a two-category winner in this year's PRWeek UK Awards; an anti-fraud project for Santander also picks up a gong and a high commendation, and its digital Notting Hill Carnival, created for Samsung, is also a winner.

Other notable campaigns include creating the world’s first flat-pack pub for comedy TV channel Dave; releasing BeanOLD – the Beano’s first comic for grown-ups, featuring Dominic Cummings, Captain Sir Tom Moore and others; and handing over access to Subway’s instore radio network to Kurupt FM, the stars of BBC comedy People Just Do Nothing. New client wins for the year include Asahi, Iceland, McVitie’s, Santander and Subway.

Almost as eye-catching as those campaigns is a year-on-year revenue jump of close to 20 per cent – so strong that it nearly catapulted the agency into Mid-sized Consultancy territory. One-third of the resulting profit was allocated to the staff bonus pool, with all personnel also getting a pay rise, and two new senior staff were hired.

The firm honoured all freelance contracts on productions that had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, and an extra day of holiday was awarded to recognise the extra efforts made throughout the period by its staff. Taylor Herring also created a course at Brixton’s School of Communication Arts for non-university-educated students from BAME backgrounds.

Taylor Herring continues its record of winning more PRWeek UK Awards than any other agency, and as it celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021, shows no sign of slowing down.

The judges said

Another fantastic year. A hugely influential and creative agency, once more punching above its weight with work that consistently sets it apart.

Highly commended – Blurred

Founded in 2018, Blurred felt the fear as it entered the pandemic with just a year of profits in the bank. It refocused its business around ESGP (environmental, social, governance and purpose), seeing these themes becoming increasingly mainstream. As a result it grew all of its accounts, won Sky, Lidl and Primark owner ABF, and reported a 65 per cent rise in revenues.

