PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

Winner – Hope&Glory PR

Hope&Glory grew from 75 staff at the start of the pandemic to 83 at the end of the year while investing more than ever in training and development, team wellbeing and diversity, as well as gaining full Blueprint accreditation.

In campaigns for The Royal Mint and Sky Arts (respectively a winner and high commendation in these awards) it launched a David Bowie coin into space and organised mass-participation naked art. Alongside these it got IKEA to publish its meatball recipe, so fans could make them at home when its stores were closed, and launched two stores for new client Greggs. As well as the coveted bakery chain's account, Hope&Glory won work with Samsung, Instagram, Guide Dogs, Gymbox and more than 20 other clients.

On top of all that, the agency didn’t lose a single account last year for reasons other than COVID-19 cuts, maintaining longstanding relationships with O 2 (nine years and counting), Sony and Airbnb, among others.

Resilience training and flexible hours were made available to all staff, churn was just five per cent, with no leavers heading to join another agency, and 100 per cent of Hope&Glory staff said they would recommend the agency as an employer. A total of 20 promotions – all with pay rises – were made and once again, the agency allocated 25 per cent of its profits to its team.

The agency also expanded its intern programme, enhanced parental leave and ran unconscious bias training, as well as pushing to reflect its diversity commitment in its work – be it depicting two men in bed in an IKEA campaign or promoting black-owned retail through American Express campaigns.

Having once again delivered on its simple agency purpose of doing work that people talk about, the judges agreed that it is much deserving of glory tonight.

The judges said

Commitment to its team continues to reign supreme, and client performance was not affected during a period of uncertainty. Lots of inspiring work and impressive creativity for a roster of dream clients.

Highly commended – Harvard

In a year like no other, Harvard won 20 new clients, hired 19 team members and scored the biggest profit margin in its 10-year history. It is proud to have received Ally status from the Blueprint, formed an internal diversity advisory group to hold its leadership to account, and continued to help clients including Bloomberg and Fujitsu to diversify their audiences.

Shortlisted

BECG

Virgo Health

Lansons

W Communications