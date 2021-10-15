Event

PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2021: Large Consultancy of the Year

The award went to FleishmanHillard UK for its best year on record with 45 new joiners and the addition of several blue-chip clients – all while achieving the Government-backed National Equality Standard.

by PRWeek UK staff / Added 3 hours ago

Winner: FleishmanHillard UK
Winner: FleishmanHillard UK

Winner – FleishmanHillard UK

Certain industry commentators were gloomy in their outlook for the entity created as a result of Omnicom’s 2016 merger of FleishmanHillard and Fishburn. Four years on, despite COVID-19, FleishmanHillard Fishburn had its best year on record; welcomed 45 new joiners and several blue-chip clients; and achieved the Government-backed National Equality Standard. It finally said goodbye to the Fishburn name – "dropping the F-bomb", as the agency terms it – as a statement of what FleishmanHillard UK has become.

The agency has more than 200 clients ranging from global giants such as Philips, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Barclays, Bose and Samsung to new names added last year including Santander, Krispy Kreme, IBM and Novartis. Through its FH4Inclusion pro bono programmes it supports Refuge, Ovarian Cancer Action and the Thomson Reuters Foundation, among other causes.

The agency says that 14 per cent of its staff have a disability or long-term health issues. A further 16 per cent are ethnically diverse (up from 13 per cent the previous year) – a figure rising to 22 per cent on its executive team, two-thirds of whom are women. Its most recent published gender pay gap analysis shows a median gap of precisely zero. The vast majority (95 per cent) of its staff agree that the agency, the only one in the country holding the National Equality Standard, is focused on improving its inclusion practices 

Innovations developed by the agency last year include Optimise, a new approach to social campaign performance management; a COP26 Unit; the Ensemble Studio for content production; and FH Edge London, the first PRCA-accredited CPD programme in the market where attendance leads to a diploma.

All in all, not bad for a year when many of us were just hoping to keep our heads above water.

The judges said

Very solid right across the board – strong growth in a challenging period, good support for their team, and a really clear articulation of the agency’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

 

Highly commended – Ketchum London

Ketchum in the UK strives to be a force for good for its people, clients, industry and society. Last year it was the first large agency achieving full Blueprint accreditation; won a competitive pitch to retain its largest client, Samsung; added 24 new clients; and trained all managers in how to sensitively navigate mental health conversations with line reports.

Shortlisted

Brands2Life

Engine MHP + Mischief

Grayling

Headland

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Aaron Sherinian moves from Philip Morris International to Deseret Management

Aaron Sherinian moves from Philip Morris International to Deseret Management

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Marking our forward progress, keep moving the chains

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Marking our forward progress, keep moving the chains

Pinterest launches a bunch of new features for creators

Pinterest launches a bunch of new features for creators

NutriBullet brings on Spool as it evolves beyond juice blenders

NutriBullet brings on Spool as it evolves beyond juice blenders

WWE has hired Greg Domino as VP of communications.

WWE hires Greg Domino as VP of communications

Goodbye Facebook, hello Metaface? Social media giant plans name change

Goodbye Facebook, hello Metaface? Social media giant plans name change

Barilla is offering homemade meals to college students

Barilla is offering homemade meals to college students

Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

Grin closes $110 million series B funding round

Coffee Break with Dreena Whitfield, founder and CEO of WhitPR

Coffee Break with Dreena Whitfield, founder and CEO of WhitPR

How a change in tone helped a Richmond, Virginia, healthcare center increase flu vaccinations by 20%

How a change in tone helped a Richmond, Virginia, healthcare center increase flu vaccinations by 20%